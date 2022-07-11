One Person Killed and Two Others Injured as Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians in UK, Reports Say

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman has died and two other people have been injured after a double-decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the UK city of...
The accident took place at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, according to the Sky News broadcaster, citing the Manchester police.A 50-year-old woman reportedly died at the crash site, while another woman, also in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A 60-year-old male pedestrian also sustained minor injuries.The bus driver helped police with their investigation at the scene, the broadcaster reported. The police have appealed to eyewitnesses with dash or helmet-cam footage of the collision to reach out.
09:50 GMT 11.07.2022
A police officer , Manchester
A police officer , Manchester
© AP Photo / Jon Super
