One Person Killed and Two Others Injured as Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians in UK, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman has died and two other people have been injured after a double-decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the UK city of... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

uk

car accident

bus accident

The accident took place at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, according to the Sky News broadcaster, citing the Manchester police.A 50-year-old woman reportedly died at the crash site, while another woman, also in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A 60-year-old male pedestrian also sustained minor injuries.The bus driver helped police with their investigation at the scene, the broadcaster reported. The police have appealed to eyewitnesses with dash or helmet-cam footage of the collision to reach out.

uk, car accident, bus accident