Lone White Tiger in India's Rajasthan Dies at Nahargarh Park - Video
13:13 GMT 11.07.2022 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 11.07.2022)
White tigers are considered to be rare species; only several hundred are in captivity worldwide, with about one hundred being found in India.
Chinoo, the only white tiger in India's Rajasthan state, died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.
Under the Zoo Exchange Programme, a six-year-old white tiger was brought to Rajasthan state's Jaipur city from Odisha state's Nandan Kanan Zoo on March 17 last year. The big cat was suffering from acute renal failure and for the last week, it had stopped eating and had become frail and weak.
On Sunday, Chinoo's health got worse and he breathed his last.
The white tiger used to draw crowds as thousands of tourists and wildlife lovers used to come to the park. Since 2019, five tigers and five lions have died at Nahargarh Park.
"Three white tigers died at the park in the recent past. In 2019, white tigress ‘Sita’ died due to canine distemper virus. In August 2020, a male white tiger ‘Raja’ died due to leptospirosis. Now, after the death of the tiger ‘Chinoo’, there is no white tiger at the zoo,” a forest staff told the English daily Times of India.
