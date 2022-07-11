https://sputniknews.com/20220711/lone-white-tiger-in-indias-rajasthan-dies-at-nahargarh-park---video-1097190132.html

Lone White Tiger in India's Rajasthan Dies at Nahargarh Park - Video

White tigers are considered to be rare species; only several hundred are in captivity worldwide, with about one hundred being found in India. 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Chinoo, the only white tiger in India's Rajasthan state, died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. Under the Zoo Exchange Programme, a six-year-old white tiger was brought to Rajasthan state's Jaipur city from Odisha state's Nandan Kanan Zoo on March 17 last year. The big cat was suffering from acute renal failure and for the last week, it had stopped eating and had become frail and weak. On Sunday, Chinoo's health got worse and he breathed his last. The white tiger used to draw crowds as thousands of tourists and wildlife lovers used to come to the park. Since 2019, five tigers and five lions have died at Nahargarh Park.

