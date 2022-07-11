International
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/live-outside-tokyo-temple-amid-wake-ceremony-for-assassinated-ex-pm-shinzo-abe-1097173571.html
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
The 67-year-old politician was shot on Friday in the city of Nara. A suspect, former Japanese Navy sailor Yamagami Tetsuya, shot Abe twice with a handmade gun... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
japan
tokyo
shinzo abe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097173326_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b58520a1a3dbfc18cb8a252fa49d5137.jpg
Sputnik is live from Shiba Park outside Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, as a memorial ceremony is held, commemorating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral for the ex-PM is scheduled on Tuesday.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live outside Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple as wake ceremony for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is underway
Live outside Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple as wake ceremony for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is underway
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097173326_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3ffee4e7623e6888c70541e90b7ae0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, tokyo, shinzo abe, видео

Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe

07:51 GMT 11.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAUA hearse transporting the body of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on July 11, 2022.
A hearse transporting the body of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on July 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Subscribe
International
India
The 67-year-old politician was shot on Friday in the city of Nara. A suspect, former Japanese Navy sailor Yamagami Tetsuya, shot Abe twice with a handmade gun. Abe was rushed to a local hospital suffering from heart and collapsed lungs, and succumbed to his wounds later in the day.
Sputnik is live from Shiba Park outside Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, as a memorial ceremony is held, commemorating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral for the ex-PM is scheduled on Tuesday.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала