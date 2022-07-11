https://sputniknews.com/20220711/live-outside-tokyo-temple-amid-wake-ceremony-for-assassinated-ex-pm-shinzo-abe-1097173571.html
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
The 67-year-old politician was shot on Friday in the city of Nara. A suspect, former Japanese Navy sailor Yamagami Tetsuya, shot Abe twice with a handmade gun... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
japan
tokyo
shinzo abe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097173326_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b58520a1a3dbfc18cb8a252fa49d5137.jpg
Sputnik is live from Shiba Park outside Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, as a memorial ceremony is held, commemorating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral for the ex-PM is scheduled on Tuesday.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097173326_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3ffee4e7623e6888c70541e90b7ae0.jpg
Live outside Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple as wake ceremony for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is underway
Live outside Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple as wake ceremony for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is underway
2022-07-11T07:51+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, tokyo, shinzo abe, видео
Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe
The 67-year-old politician was shot on Friday in the city of Nara. A suspect, former Japanese Navy sailor Yamagami Tetsuya, shot Abe twice with a handmade gun. Abe was rushed to a local hospital suffering from heart and collapsed lungs, and succumbed to his wounds later in the day.
Sputnik is live from Shiba Park outside Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, as a memorial ceremony is held, commemorating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral for the ex-PM is scheduled on Tuesday.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: