Live Outside Tokyo Temple Amid Wake Ceremony for Assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe

The 67-year-old politician was shot on Friday in the city of Nara. A suspect, former Japanese Navy sailor Yamagami Tetsuya, shot Abe twice with a handmade gun... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Shiba Park outside Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, as a memorial ceremony is held, commemorating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral for the ex-PM is scheduled on Tuesday.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

