As Penny Mordaunt Joins the Race to be Next UK Prime Minister, Who Else is Vying for the Top Job?

Minister of International Trade Penny Mordaunt has become the latest Conservative MP to announce the bid to become the Tory leader and UK Prime Minister.She unveiled her intention to run on Sunday morning, saying that the UK leadership "has to change" in order to become "a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship."Mordaunt is yet another Tory MP to throw herself in what is already a fierce competition between prominent Conservative figures for the PM's seat. Among those running are former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat.Many of the candidates are pitching themselves as "anti-Boris" ones, willing to lambast the outgoing prime minister. A lot of contestants have also already rolled out their campaign promises.Mordaunt, for her part, concentrated on her fight for gender equality and women's rights, denying accusations of being "woke" and a "committed warrior for the trans lobby". Both former health secretaries, Hunt and Javid, have promised to cut corporation tax. Chancellor Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, businesses and families, while his predecessor Sunak vowed to address the current economic hardships with "honesty, seriousness and determination."Foreign Secretary Truss promised to defend "classic Conservative principles," while Transport Secretary Shapps pledged to address the cost-of-living crisis and spend his first 100 days in office cutting taxes for the most vulnerable and giving state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption.AG Braverman, for her part, vowed to cut taxes, suspend net-zero targets and "get on and finish Brexit." Ex-minister Badenoch plans a smaller state and a government that is "focused on the essentials."Boris Johnson said he would resign as prime minister on Thursday, but said he would continue to govern until the party decides on his successor. He has been mired in the "partygate" scandal and the allegations of lying to MPs about his role in it, as well as the most recent sexual harassment scandal around the former Tory Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher who was accused of groping two men in a club while drunk. Pincher has stepped down from his position, with the party suspending him as MP, while Johnson admitted that it was a "bad mistake" to appoint Pincher, who was accused of sexual harassment before.

