US Army Suspends Retired General From Cushy Job, Starts Probe Over Sarcastic Tweet to Biden’s Wife

The US Army has suspended retired Lieutenant General Gary Volesky and begun an internal investigation over a sarcastic tweet responding to Jill Biden.According to the USA Today, Volesky was suspended and stripped of a $92 an hour job mentoring active duty officers after the general responded to a tweet by Biden in which the First Lady spoke about how the repeal of Roe v Wade deprived women of the “right to make our own decisions about our bodies.”The ten word tweet was taken down, but not before being slammed as a purported attack on the transgender community. Others recalled Joe Biden Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson’s inability to define what a woman was during her Senate testimony in March.A spokesperson told USA Today that Volesky had been suspended pending an investigation by Lieutenant General Theodore Martin, commander of the Combined Arms Center, a Fort Leavenworth, Kansas-based education and training school for officers.The outlet characterized the now-suspended officer’s comments as a “breach of decorum.” In behavior unusual for officers in the Pentagon’s employ, Volesky has apparently made a habit of occasionally making pithy replies to leaders in Washington. Last year, after Never-Trump Republican Liz Cheney expressed her “honor” to serve on the January 6 committee investigating the Capitol riots, the officer tweeted back that “this is all about partisan politics.”Volesky, 60, served as an active duty officer in the US Army from 1983 to 2020, taking part in the First and Second Gulf Wars, the US occupation of Afghanistan, and US operations in Iraq against Daesh (ISIS)*.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

