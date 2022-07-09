https://sputniknews.com/20220709/time-to-cool-off-protesters-throw-pool-party-after-storming-sri-lankan-presidential-house-1097130730.html
Time to Cool Off: Protesters Throw Pool Party After Storming Sri Lankan Presidential House
Time to Cool Off: Protesters Throw Pool Party After Storming Sri Lankan Presidential House
The Colombo-based residence was taken over by an angry mob amid mass demonstrations. Thousands hit the streets to protest against the president and the... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T12:01+0000
2022-07-09T12:01+0000
2022-07-09T12:01+0000
sri lanka
swimming pool
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097130457_27:0:1337:737_1920x0_80_0_0_023485fab7d9534ce30d0763ac07bf6f.png
Some of the protesters who stormed the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seem decided to cool off a bit – taking the protest to his luxurious swimming pool, a short clip shot inside the building shows. In the online video, a dozen or two Sri Lankans are seen splashing in the water during a hot summers day, while many more can be seen wandering nearby.In the meantime, another video shows protesters deciding to help themselves in the kitchen and cooking at the presidential abode.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097130457_190:0:1173:737_1920x0_80_0_0_16cab83ec0eed924265e5b2846cb6f06.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
sri lanka, swimming pool, protests
Time to Cool Off: Protesters Throw Pool Party After Storming Sri Lankan Presidential House
The Colombo-based residence was taken over by an angry mob amid mass demonstrations. Thousands hit the streets to protest against the president and the government and their handling of a harsh economic crisis.
Some of the protesters who stormed the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seem decided to cool off a bit – taking the protest to his luxurious swimming pool, a short clip shot inside the building shows. In the online video, a dozen or two Sri Lankans are seen splashing in the water during a hot summers day, while many more can be seen wandering nearby.
In the meantime, another video shows protesters deciding to help themselves in the kitchen and cooking at the presidential abode.