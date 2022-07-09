International
Time to Cool Off: Protesters Throw Pool Party After Storming Sri Lankan Presidential House
Some of the protesters who stormed the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seem decided to cool off a bit – taking the protest to his luxurious swimming pool, a short clip shot inside the building shows. In the online video, a dozen or two Sri Lankans are seen splashing in the water during a hot summers day, while many more can be seen wandering nearby.In the meantime, another video shows protesters deciding to help themselves in the kitchen and cooking at the presidential abode.
The Colombo-based residence was taken over by an angry mob amid mass demonstrations. Thousands hit the streets to protest against the president and the government and their handling of a harsh economic crisis.
Some of the protesters who stormed the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seem decided to cool off a bit – taking the protest to his luxurious swimming pool, a short clip shot inside the building shows. In the online video, a dozen or two Sri Lankans are seen splashing in the water during a hot summers day, while many more can be seen wandering nearby.
In the meantime, another video shows protesters deciding to help themselves in the kitchen and cooking at the presidential abode.
