Russian Foreign Ministry: EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon
Russian Foreign Ministry: EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon
Russian Foreign Ministry: EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon

15:21 GMT 08.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission and Lithuania make assurances that the issue with transit to the Kaliningrad region will be solved in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We continue the dialogue with the European Commission and Lithuania. We are assured that the issue should be resolved in the near future," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.
Germany Outraged by Lithuania's Blockade of Russian Shipments to Kaliningrad, Reports Suggest
Germany Outraged by Lithuania's Blockade of Russian Shipments to Kaliningrad, Reports Suggest
1 July, 11:49 GMT
Moscow counts on Brussels and Vilnius making "the right decision" and allowing unhindered transit to Russia’s exclave.
"We will not wait forever. Once again we warn that if the situation does not stabilize in the coming days, then Russia will take tough measures against Lithuania and the European Union, the preparation of which has already been completed. They are resolving this issue for too long," Zakharova added.
Earlier, Lithuanian Railways has notified the Kaliningrad region's railway of halting the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions from June 18. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Lithuanian charge d'affaires in Russia and lodged a strong protest in connection with the decision. The same protest was lodged with EU Ambassador in Moscow Markus Ederer. The ministry slammed the decision as openly hostile, adding that such measures violate the international obligations of Vilnius.
