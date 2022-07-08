International
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/russia-vetoes-un-resolution-to-extend-cross-border-mechanism-in-syria-1097117106.html
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T17:12+0000
2022-07-08T17:58+0000
russia
syria
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg
"We regret that the efforts of the delegations of Ireland and Norway, the pen holders on the humanitarian dossier, didn't find the best way of resolving the issue," Polyanskiy said.Polyanskiy pointed out that the resolution did not include Damascus' interests.However, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that she refuses to let this outcome be "the end of the story.""Because of today's vote, the Syrian people are at risk of receiving less aid, resulting in yet more suffering, and there will be less of the transparency that one council member claims to want," Thomas-Greenfield said.In turn, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday vetoed a Russian UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism that allows cross-border aid deliveries into northwest Syria through Turkey.The resolution would have extended the mechanism for six months, but the US, UK and France opposed the extension, saying it would not allow enough time to plan operations."A renewal for only six months would not be enough. It would not allow for sufficient planning of operations. These need predictability and stability. A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic given the fact that it would plunge Syrians into uncertainty in the midst of winter," the French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said after the vote.
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/beijing-blasts-us-over-flagrant-plunder-of-syrias-resources-in-broad-daylight-1096228713.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_232:0:2769:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_3738e943b443f77e4e61612ba86c5861.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, syria, un security council (unsc)

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria

17:12 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREW BURTON
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.
"We regret that the efforts of the delegations of Ireland and Norway, the pen holders on the humanitarian dossier, didn't find the best way of resolving the issue," Polyanskiy said.
Polyanskiy pointed out that the resolution did not include Damascus' interests.
However, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that she refuses to let this outcome be "the end of the story."
"Because of today's vote, the Syrian people are at risk of receiving less aid, resulting in yet more suffering, and there will be less of the transparency that one council member claims to want," Thomas-Greenfield said.
In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2022
Beijing Blasts US Over ‘Flagrant Plunder’ of Syria’s Resources ‘in Broad Daylight’
11 June, 18:59 GMT
In turn, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday vetoed a Russian UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism that allows cross-border aid deliveries into northwest Syria through Turkey.
"You always say that you want the situation to improve. But in fact, it's shown that all of this was cunning, and it was false. Today that's what's been demonstrated about the situation with the cross-border mechanism," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said after the vote on the Russian resolution.
The resolution would have extended the mechanism for six months, but the US, UK and France opposed the extension, saying it would not allow enough time to plan operations.
"A renewal for only six months would not be enough. It would not allow for sufficient planning of operations. These need predictability and stability. A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic given the fact that it would plunge Syrians into uncertainty in the midst of winter," the French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said after the vote.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала