Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for...
17:12 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 08.07.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.
"We regret that the efforts of the delegations of Ireland and Norway, the pen holders on the humanitarian dossier, didn't find the best way of resolving the issue," Polyanskiy said.
Polyanskiy pointed out that the resolution did not include Damascus' interests.
However, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that she refuses to let this outcome be "the end of the story."
"Because of today's vote, the Syrian people are at risk of receiving less aid, resulting in yet more suffering, and there will be less of the transparency that one council member claims to want," Thomas-Greenfield said.
In turn, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday vetoed a Russian UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism that allows cross-border aid deliveries into northwest Syria through Turkey.
"You always say that you want the situation to improve. But in fact, it's shown that all of this was cunning, and it was false. Today that's what's been demonstrated about the situation with the cross-border mechanism," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said after the vote on the Russian resolution.
The resolution would have extended the mechanism for six months, but the US, UK and France opposed the extension, saying it would not allow enough time to plan operations.
"A renewal for only six months would not be enough. It would not allow for sufficient planning of operations. These need predictability and stability. A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic given the fact that it would plunge Syrians into uncertainty in the midst of winter," the French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said after the vote.