https://sputniknews.com/20220708/japans-ex-prime-minster-shinzo-abe-injured-after-attack-in-nara--reports-1097088327.html

Japan's Ex Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Injured After Attack in Nara- Reports

Japan's Ex Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Injured After Attack in Nara- Reports

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan after shots were heard from nearby. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T02:53+0000

2022-07-08T02:53+0000

2022-07-08T03:03+0000

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097088327.jpg?1657249409

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was seen bleeding while campaigning during 11:30 on a.m. on Friday reported NHK. The former PM who is 67 was campaigning for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah, 46 when he collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan