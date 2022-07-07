https://sputniknews.com/20220707/many-gazans-will-struggle-to-celebrate-eid-al-adha-but-some-are-fighting-to-change-situation-1097037867.html

Many Gazans Will Struggle to Celebrate Eid Al Adha, But Some Are Fighting to Change Situation

According to reports, more than half of the Gaza Strip's population lives in poverty. A monthly salary in the enclave rarely exceeds $300, but given the fact... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

On July 9, Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid Al Adha, a holiday of sacrifice lasting four days.Preparations for the festivities are already in full swing in many parts of the Middle East, with customers rushing to livestock markets to purchase sheep that will later be slaughtered, as per Islamic tradition.However, in the Gaza Strip, where more than half of its population lives in poverty, an average family has four children, and where salaries rarely exceed $300 a month, purchasing meat is out of the question for many. Yet there are those who are fighting to change the situation.Feeding the PoorMohammed Hamaida is a 39-year-old Palestinian from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. For more than 20 years he has been dealing with livestock, a trade he inherited from his father. Seeing the widening poverty around him, he says he could not sit idly by.Taking matters into his own hands, Hamaida started feeding the impoverished population in his hometown. Initially, he says, he was feeding a hundred Gazans a day. Nowadays, the number of daily clients stands at 400, and during feasts he provides food to around a thousand people.Overall, for the past 15 years Hamaida has fed hundreds of thousands of hungry Gazans, who come to him knowing they will get a warm meal for themselves and their families.Meals typically consist of meat that he takes from his own livestock, while rice and vegetables are normally bought at local markets. Hamaida funds the project solely by himself, knowing that local authorities do not have the means to help out.Drop in the OceanAlthough the Hamas government has a multi-million yearly budget, the money is normally channeled to boosting the group's military and defense capabilities. Many funds are also used to rebuild the enclave, which has seen four major wars with Israel, the most recent of which took place last May.Hamaida acknowledges he will not be able to improve the situation "dramatically." He also admits that his initiative is a drop in the ocean, but he insists on pushing on, because the feedback he has been getting is "outstanding."

