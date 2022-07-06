LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia

Ukraine Initiates Denunciation of Treaty on Educational Documents Recognition With Russia

Ukraine has initiated the denunciation of an agreement on the recognition of educational documents with Russia, while other countries have not followed the suit, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science told Sputnik.



"The Ukrainian side has initiated the denunciation of the agreement between the Russian government and the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers on mutual recognition and equivalence of documents on education and academic titles dated May 26, 2000," a statement read.



In accordance with the agreement, the document is terminated after 6 months from the date when one of the parties receives a written notification of such intention from the other party.



"Until now, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not received a corresponding written notification," the statement added.



Moreover, the Russian ministry of education and science said it had not received information about the intention of other countries to denounce their agreements on the recognition of educational documents with Russia.