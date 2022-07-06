LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia

On Sunday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been entirely liberated as Ukrainian armed forces retreated from the strategic city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
However, Ukrainian forces continue shelling Donbass cities, which results in civilian casualties.
