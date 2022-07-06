International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
A residential building in the Kievsky district of Donetsk after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Large-calibre shells pierced through the concrete walls. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia

08:12 GMT 06.07.2022
International
India
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian forces.
On Sunday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People's Republic had been entirely liberated as Ukrainian armed forces retreated from the strategic city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements.
However, Ukrainian forces continue shelling Donbass cities, which results in civilian casualties.
09:08 GMT 06.07.2022
Russia Destroys Two HIMARS Launchers Supplied to Ukraine By US, Two Ammunition Depots Near Malotaranivka in DPR, MoD Says
08:23 GMT 06.07.2022
Ukraine Initiates Denunciation of Treaty on Educational Documents Recognition With Russia
Ukraine has initiated the denunciation of an agreement on the recognition of educational documents with Russia, while other countries have not followed the suit, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian side has initiated the denunciation of the agreement between the Russian government and the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers on mutual recognition and equivalence of documents on education and academic titles dated May 26, 2000," a statement read.

In accordance with the agreement, the document is terminated after 6 months from the date when one of the parties receives a written notification of such intention from the other party.

"Until now, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not received a corresponding written notification," the statement added.

Moreover, the Russian ministry of education and science said it had not received information about the intention of other countries to denounce their agreements on the recognition of educational documents with Russia.
08:13 GMT 06.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire More Than 500 Shells at DPR in 24 Hours - People's Militia
