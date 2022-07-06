Development of Relations With Russia is Priority for Vietnam, Foreign Minister Says

International
HANOI (Sputnik) - The progressive development of relations with Russia is a priority for Vietnam, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.
07:07 GMT 06.07.2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son shake hands in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son shake hands in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
© AP Photo / Bui Lam Khanh
HANOI (Sputnik) - The progressive development of relations with Russia is a priority for Vietnam, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.
"I want to assure you that Russia always remains the most important partner and the key priority in the policy of our state," Bui Thanh Son said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
According to him, the development of ties between Russia and Vietnam and the decision to raise them to the level of strategic partnership is in the interests of both countries' peoples.
"I am deeply convinced that the high level of political trust and long-term interest in the development of our relations will continue to grow," the Vietnamese minister said.
For his part, Lavrov said Vietnam is Russia's key partner within ASEAN and in other processes on the Eurasian continent.
