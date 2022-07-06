https://sputniknews.com/20220706/development-of-relations-with-russia-is-priority-for-vietnam-foreign-minister-says-1097002640.html

Development of Relations With Russia is Priority for Vietnam, Foreign Minister Says

HANOI (Sputnik) - The progressive development of relations with Russia is a priority for Vietnam, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I want to assure you that Russia always remains the most important partner and the key priority in the policy of our state," Bui Thanh Son said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.According to him, the development of ties between Russia and Vietnam and the decision to raise them to the level of strategic partnership is in the interests of both countries' peoples.For his part, Lavrov said Vietnam is Russia's key partner within ASEAN and in other processes on the Eurasian continent.

