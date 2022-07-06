https://sputniknews.com/20220706/ajmer-shrine-cleric-arrested-for-announcing-bounty-on-suspended-bjp-politicians-head-1097010754.html

Ajmer Shrine Cleric Arrested for Announcing 'Bounty' on Suspended BJP Politician's Head

Ajmer Shrine Cleric Arrested for Announcing 'Bounty' on Suspended BJP Politician's Head

In May, Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for India's federally governing BJP, made offensive remarks about the Prophet Muhammad during a television debate. Her... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T11:29+0000

2022-07-06T11:29+0000

2022-07-06T11:29+0000

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

rajasthan

shrine

shrine

muslims

muslims

hindus

beheading

beheading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412117_147:82:819:460_1920x0_80_0_0_803a5e1cefdfd37e3da91ef206bbde27.jpg

A cleric at a revered Muslim shrine in India's Rajasthan state was arrested on Wednesday for offering to give away his property and savings to anyone who would kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her recent remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.Police identified the cleric as Syed Salman Chishti, who is in his 30s. According to police, Chishti is a certified khadim of the Ajmer dargah and also a voter in the Anjuman.Dalbeer Singh, a police official at Dargah Police Station in Ajmer, said: "Around three weeks ago, two to three days after Sharma’s statement, he (Chishti) had recorded a video wherein he had stated that had he been capable, he would have shot Sharma." The video clip surfaced amidst the killings of two Hindus, namely pharmacist Umesh Kolhe and tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan respectively for supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about the Islamic prophet.Sharma has already apologized for having made the remarks during a TV debate and for hurting people's sentiments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also disowned the controversial remarks she made as its spokesperson, and suspended her from the party.

rajasthan

gulf states

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), rajasthan, shrine, shrine, muslims, muslims, hindus, beheading, beheading, prophet muhammad, prophet mohammed, quran, quran, gulf states