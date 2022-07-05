https://sputniknews.com/20220705/wapo-ex-austrian-foreign-minister-kneissl-left-country-due-to-death-threats-1096986256.html

WaPo: Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Left Country Due to 'Death Threats'

WaPo: Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Left Country Due to 'Death Threats'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has left the country because of “death threats" against her, the Washington Post reported on... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T15:21+0000

2022-07-05T15:21+0000

2022-07-05T15:21+0000

austria

karin kneissl

death threats

foreign minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081258433_0:0:2805:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_7a90416cbffb0b7e8d33b326e02732fb.jpg

In a WhatsApp message, Kneissl wrote that she was “not giving interviews” and had to leave the country due to “death threats.”On May 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and called on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia.Kneissl has been criticized many times for her ties with Russia. Apart from her position as an independent director of Russia's Rosneft Board of Directors, which she had to quit on May 20, Kneissl's wedding in 2018 also sparked a scandal after Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event. Apart from dancing with the bride, Putin shouted "Now a kiss!" in German, and signed his name across the newlyweds' car.Karin Kneissl served as Austrian Foreign Minister between 2017 and 2019.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, karin kneissl, death threats, foreign minister