WaPo: Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Left Country Due to 'Death Threats'
WaPo: Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Left Country Due to 'Death Threats'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has left the country because of “death threats" against her, the Washington Post reported on... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
In a WhatsApp message, Kneissl wrote that she was "not giving interviews" and had to leave the country due to "death threats."On May 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and called on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia.Kneissl has been criticized many times for her ties with Russia. Apart from her position as an independent director of Russia's Rosneft Board of Directors, which she had to quit on May 20, Kneissl's wedding in 2018 also sparked a scandal after Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event. Apart from dancing with the bride, Putin shouted "Now a kiss!" in German, and signed his name across the newlyweds' car.Karin Kneissl served as Austrian Foreign Minister between 2017 and 2019.
WaPo: Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl Left Country Due to 'Death Threats'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has left the country because of “death threats" against her, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a message from her.
In a WhatsApp message, Kneissl wrote that she was “not giving interviews” and had to leave the country due to “death threats.”
On May 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding that former EU politicians resign from posts in Russian enterprises and called on the European Commission to sanction EU citizens in leadership positions in Russian entities or receiving money from Russia.
"[The European Parliament] notes that former politicians such as Esko Aho, Francois Fillon and Wolfgang Schussel have recently resigned from their positions in Russian firms and strongly demands that others, such as Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder, do the same; further calls on the Council to extend the list of individuals targeted by EU sanctions to the European members of the boards of major Russian companies and to politicians who continue to receive Russian money," the text of the resolution read.
Kneissl has been criticized many times for her ties with Russia. Apart from her position as an independent director of Russia's Rosneft Board of Directors, which she had to quit on May 20, Kneissl's wedding in 2018 also sparked a scandal
after Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event. Apart from dancing with the bride, Putin shouted "Now a kiss!" in German, and signed his name across the newlyweds' car.
Karin Kneissl served as Austrian Foreign Minister between 2017 and 2019.