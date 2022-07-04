https://sputniknews.com/20220704/turkey-does-not-consider-that-russia-will-meddle-with-its-syria-op---cavusoglu-1096930338.html

Turkey Does Not Consider That Russia Will Meddle With Its Syria Op - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey does not believe that Russia will interfere with the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria, but disagreements... 04.07.2022

"No, I don't think that Russia will interfere. We have disagreements with Russia on many issues, including actions in Ukraine, non-recognition of Crimea, etc. But we have economic and political relations," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.Turkey did not receive any sharp reaction or protest from Russia, he said.Earlier, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara was ready for a new military operation in northern Syria, it could begin at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area of ​​Syria, which carry out operations there against Kurdish formations, illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

