Russia Remains Committed to Ending 'War Against Journalists' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is interested in ending the "war against journalists" started by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We did not start this war against journalists, we are interested in ending it, but I do not see how the West can stop its outrages, because it has gone too far, it cannot stop now without losing face," Lavrov said during a joint press-conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.According to Lavrov, "persecution" of Russian journalists abroad began long ago and recalled that Moscow had warned that a reciprocal response would follow.The situation with Russian media in the West has become increasingly tense in recent years. In November 2016, the European Union adopted a resolution stating the need to counter Russian media, with Sputnik and RT regarded as main threats. Western politicians, including US lawmakers and French President Emmanuel Macron, have accused the two news agencies of interfering in elections in the United States and France, albeit without providing any evidence to substantiate the claims. Russian officials have denied such statements as unfounded.On March 2, the European Union suspended the broadcasting of several Russian media outlets as part of the sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries came under the ban. The TikTok and Instagram* accounts of these Russian outlets have ceased functioning in the EU.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

