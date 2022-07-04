https://sputniknews.com/20220704/21-year-old-sini-shetty-crowned-femina-miss-india-2022-1096924030.html

21-Year-Old Sini Shetty Crowned Femina Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty from India's Karnataka state was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 on Sunday at the grand finale held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Maharashtra's state capital Mumbai.Former Femina Miss India 2020 winner Manasa Varanasi crowned the 21-year-old Shetty who will now go on to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant.Shetty, at present pursuing her studies as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has performed as a dancer as well.Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan state was judged the first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh state was named second runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2022.The star-studded coronation unfolded with sensational performances by actress Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by actor Maniesh Paul.The judging panel included Bollywood celebs Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj.Dhupia, a former Femina Miss India Universe, said the Femina Miss India brought back "memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant"."It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young, glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and the ability to take on the world with power and elegance.""Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic. However, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the environment," the actress said in a statement.Netizens took to social media to pour congratulations onto the winners.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

