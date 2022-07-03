https://sputniknews.com/20220703/turkish-opposition-to-tap-presidential-candidate-in-august--reports-1096917179.html
Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run for reelection in June next year as the candidate of the People's Alliance, formed by his ruling AKP party and the Nationalist Movement Party.A loose alliance of six opposition parties announced in February they would challenge Erdogan at the ballot box in the hope of restoring the parliamentary system and curtailing presidential powers.The six will make their choice next month, Turkish news website haberler.com claimed, but they will delay the announcement until shortly before the election. A series of opposition rallies will be held after the pick has been made public.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish opposition will decide on their candidate to run in the 2023 presidential race in August but will disclose their pick sometime next year, Turkish media reported on Sunday.
Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run for reelection in June next year as the candidate of the People's Alliance, formed by his ruling AKP party and the Nationalist Movement Party.
A loose alliance of six opposition parties announced in February they would challenge Erdogan at the ballot box in the hope of restoring the parliamentary system and curtailing presidential powers.
The six will make their choice next month, Turkish news website haberler.com claimed, but they will delay the announcement until shortly before the election. A series of opposition rallies will be held after the pick has been made public.