International
https://sputniknews.com/20220703/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-three-towns-in-dpr-including-donetsk-1096905857.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Towns in DPR, Including Donetsk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Towns in DPR, Including Donetsk
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to intensifying attacks against Donbass, perpetuated by Kiev's troops... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-03T05:44+0000
2022-07-03T05:46+0000
russia
ukraine
dpr
lpr
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105040/17/1050401789_0:48:3101:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_aaffde2aba8f0f232b349545086b4972.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105040/17/1050401789_63:0:2900:2128_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b24c73759298ba608c97c48cadf1f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, dpr, lpr, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian soldier smiles riding on a self-propelled artillery (File) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Towns in DPR, Including Donetsk

05:44 GMT 03.07.2022 (Updated: 05:46 GMT 03.07.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to intensifying attacks against Donbass, perpetuated by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Recently, the Russian troops and LPR militia liberated Lisichansk, while Ukrainian forces retreated, blowing up multiple buildings in the city as they left.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:20 GMT 03.07.2022
Two Ukrainian Drones Shot Down by Russian Air Defense Near Kursk, Governor Says
A Ukrainian drone loaded with explosives was intercepted by pro-independence militia, a militia representative from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) said Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
Two Ukrainian Drones Shot Down by Russian Air Defense Near Kursk, Governor Says
06:20 GMT
05:45 GMT 03.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Towns in DPR, Including Donetsk
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала