Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to intensifying attacks against Donbass, perpetuated by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Recently, the Russian troops and LPR militia liberated Lisichansk, while Ukrainian forces retreated, blowing up multiple buildings in the city as they left.
