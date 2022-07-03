https://sputniknews.com/20220703/angry-driver-rams-into-suv-of-norwegian-anti-muslim-group-after-they-burn-quran---video-1096904861.html
Angry Driver Rams Into SUV of Norwegian Anti-Muslim Group After They Burn Quran - Video
Right-wing politicians and anti-immigrant activists in Scandinavia occasionally try to provoke Muslims by burning the Islamic holy book. In April, a number of... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
Angry Driver Rams Into SUV of Norwegian Anti-Muslim Group After They Burn Quran - Video
Right-wing politicians and anti-immigrant activists in Scandinavia occasionally try to provoke Muslims by burning the Islamic holy book. In April, a number of Swedish cities were overwhelmed with Muslim riots after Danish politician Rasmus Paludan announced plans to burn copies of the Quran in a heavily Muslim-populated area of Sweden.
Lars Thorsen, the head of anti-immigrant group "Stop the Islamization of Norway" (Sian), got his SUV rammed by an enraged driver on Saturday, after Quran burning.
The incident occurred in Mortensrud, a suburb of Oslo with a large population of Muslims, where Thorsen and his fellow activists came to burn the holy scripture. An angry crowd gathered around them, with reports suggesting that a woman was spotted grabbing the charred Quran and then climbing into a grey Mercedes.
Later, as the Sian members were leaving the site, the Mercedes overtook their SUV, hitting the vehicle. After that, the cars collided once again, and the SUV turned over at the side of the road. The entire interaction was filmed by a following car, and the driver who assaulted the SUV can be seen in a video circulating online.
After the incident, Thorsen published a photo of the woman, who rammed his car, with a caption "SIAN brings vehicle terrorists to light".
Norwegian police said they arrested two people, including the driver. According to the authorities, five passengers in the SUV were slightly injured, and one of them required hospitalization.