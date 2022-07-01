https://sputniknews.com/20220701/watch-thousands-of-devotees-converge-in-indias-odisha-for-lord-jagannaths-chariot-festival-1096860861.html

WATCH: Thousands of Devotees Converge in India's Odisha for Lord Jagannath's Chariot Festival

WATCH: Thousands of Devotees Converge in India's Odisha for Lord Jagannath's Chariot Festival

During the nine-day Jagannath Rath Yatra, or Chariot Festival, three chariots of Lord Jagannath – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu – as well as his sister Devi... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T14:27+0000

2022-07-01T14:27+0000

2022-07-01T14:27+0000

india

chariot

festival

hindus

lord

culture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096867908_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57ca27f5fb3bacf480ee0830bb0f5a86.jpg

Hundreds of thousands of devotees from different parts of India gathered in Odisha state on Friday to celebrate the commencement of the famous nine-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, with much fanfare. The chariot procession, which has been allowed after a hiatus of two years due to COVID restrictions, saw a sea of devotees participating with much enthusiasm, seeking the blessings of “the almighty”.In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his regards via Twitter, "Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness."With some pulling the ropes of the newly built chariots amid the singing of hymns, and others showcasing their craft by making rangolis - a traditional Indian art form using colored sand or powder to decorate a floor -, social media has been abuzz with videos and photos of devotees celebrating the annual festival in a grand way.The festival is celebrated in different states by parading flower-decorated chariots. Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in his home state of Gujarat in Ahmedabad city on Friday.The government has also deployed tight security and installed checkpoints to verify vaccination certificates at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and various other entry and exit points.“We expect a large gathering of about 10 lakhs on Ratha Yatra as people are allowed to participate in the festival after a gap of two years,” P.K. Jena, who is in charge of Odisha’s Rural Development Department, told the Indian news agency Press Trust of India.The festival will conclude next week on 9 July.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, chariot, festival, hindus, lord, culture