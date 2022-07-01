https://sputniknews.com/20220701/video-carnival-magic-cruise-receives-coast-guard-escort-after-dozens-involved-in-dance-floor-brawl--1096851613.html

Video: Carnival Magic Cruise Receives Coast Guard Escort After Dozens Involved in Dance Floor Brawl

Video: Carnival Magic Cruise Receives Coast Guard Escort After Dozens Involved in Dance Floor Brawl

The mass incident occurred as the Carnival Magic cruise ship was returning to New York from an eight-day excursion with stops in the Dominican Republic, the... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Citing authorities, Pix 11 reported that the fight kicked off when two people began fighting on the nightclub dance floor. The one-on-one scuffle expanded into an all-out brawl as other individuals joined in.Authorities first learned of the incident around 5:21 a.m. local time, according to the NYPD.Security aboard the vessel reportedly phoned the Coast Guard after attempting to de-escalate the 40- to 60-person brawl. A number of reports have suggested that the disagreement stemmed from an alleged threesome that occurred during the 8-day excursion.The Coast Guard confirmed the escort in a statement to PEOPLE, noting that they were called an hour before NYPD.Footage from the incident has since made its way to social media, showing dozens of individuals fighting and attempting to break up a number of scuffles.Be advised, the footage below may offend some audiences.Carnival has insisted that its early morning docking at New York’s Pier 88 was scheduled–which comes contrary to the NYPD’s initial report of an emergency docking.“The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.”The jurisdiction of the incident has been questioned, as the ship was in international waters near both New Jersey and New York.

