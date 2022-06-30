https://sputniknews.com/20220630/indias-iconic-pilgrimage-to-amarnath-shrine-resumes-after-two-years---videos-1096826334.html

India’s Iconic Pilgrimage to Amarnath Shrine Resumes After Two Years - Videos

India’s Iconic Pilgrimage to Amarnath Shrine Resumes After Two Years - Videos

The Amarnath shrine is located at an altitude of 3,888 meters, in the Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir union territory. Thousands of people visit the... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T10:14+0000

2022-06-30T10:14+0000

2022-06-30T10:14+0000

india

india

jammu and kashmir

jammu

jammu

kashmir

religion

religion

religion

religion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096829070_0:184:2987:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_3d06ec409d8c4405288380f96788b3d0.jpg

India’s iconic pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine has resumed after a gap of two years as the first group of pilgrims reached Nuwan Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag District of Kashmir from Jammu on Thursday.The Jammu and Kashmir Government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with the Amarnathji Shrine Board members.According to photos and videos circulating online, devotees expressed happiness and excitement on being able to undertake the pilgrimage after such a long wait.The pilgrims started from Jammu on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police with special emphasis on the use of over 130 sniffer dogs on the vehicles' routes heading towards the shrine. It aims to ensure a safe pilgrimage amid heightened terror threats.Calling the pilgrimage a "symbol of the glorious tradition of Hindu culture", federal Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to all the devotees.Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said the annual Amarnath pilgrimage strengthens the faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is the duty or every citizen of the Union Territory.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

jammu and kashmir

jammu

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, jammu and kashmir, jammu, jammu, kashmir, religion, religion, religion, religion, amit shah, hindus, hinduism, pilgrimage, pilgrims, pilgrims, pilgrimage, pilgrimage tours, pilgrimage routes