Surprise Geomagnetic Storm Hit Earth After 'Crack' Emerged in Our Planet's Magnetosphere
Surprise Geomagnetic Storm Hit Earth After 'Crack' Emerged in Our Planet's Magnetosphere

18:29 GMT 29.06.2022
The solar winds slipped past Earth’s magnetic “defenses” sparked a spectacular display of auroras in the sky. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
A powerful geomagnetic storm that apparently originated from a rather unusual source hit our planet last weekend.According to spaceweather.com, this surprise G1-class storm fell upon Earth around midnight (UT) on June 25-26, opening a "crack in our planet's magnetosphere", with the solar winds that got into that crack producing a spectacular "display of auroras"."Wow, talk about surprises!" Harlan Thomas, a photographer from Calgary, Alberta, said as quoted by the website. "I went out before sunrise to shoot Comet C/2017 K2 Panstarrs and the Moon-Venus conjunction when the auroras appeared. The display lasted all of 5 minutes, and what a 5 min show it was as the aurora became naked eye with beautiful pillars."Rather than being a product of a coronal mass ejection, this geomagnetic storm was apparently caused by a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a transition zone between "slow- and fast-moving streams of solar wind".Live Science also points out that the storm coincided with the peak of a rare planetary alignment where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn "lined up in the sky in order of their proximity to the Sun", the first such alignment since 1864.
Surprise Geomagnetic Storm Hit Earth After 'Crack' Emerged in Our Planet's Magnetosphere

18:29 GMT 29.06.2022
The solar winds slipped past Earth’s magnetic “defenses” sparked a spectacular display of auroras in the sky.
A powerful geomagnetic storm that apparently originated from a rather unusual source hit our planet last weekend.
According to spaceweather.com, this surprise G1-class storm fell upon Earth around midnight (UT) on June 25-26, opening a “crack in our planet’s magnetosphere”, with the solar winds that got into that crack producing a spectacular “display of auroras”.
"Wow, talk about surprises!" Harlan Thomas, a photographer from Calgary, Alberta, said as quoted by the website. "I went out before sunrise to shoot Comet C/2017 K2 Panstarrs and the Moon-Venus conjunction when the auroras appeared. The display lasted all of 5 minutes, and what a 5 min show it was as the aurora became naked eye with beautiful pillars."
Rather than being a product of a coronal mass ejection, this geomagnetic storm was apparently caused by a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a transition zone between “slow- and fast-moving streams of solar wind”.
Live Science also points out that the storm coincided with the peak of a rare planetary alignment where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn “lined up in the sky in order of their proximity to the Sun”, the first such alignment since 1864.
