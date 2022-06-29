Social Media Reacts to Alec Baldwin Yelling at Maid in Spanish During Interview with Woody Allen
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniActor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York.
Alec Baldwin did a sit-down interview with controversial film director Woody Allen on Instagram Live. Allen, known for films such as “Manhattan” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually molesting her when she was only seven.
Alec Baldwin, 64, is getting mocked online for yelling to his assistant in “terrible” Spanish during an Instagram Live interview.
“Leonetta! Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, suficiente!” Baldwin yelled to his staffer after the interview experienced technical issues. Baldwin’s yelling translates to: “Leonetta! Leonetta! Enough! The dogs! Enough. The dogs, that’s enough!”
The bizarre interaction between two Hollywood icons set off an internet frenzy, with many native Spanish speakers saying it was difficult for even them to understand.
“Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching as Woody loses Wi-Fi, and then getting up to yell something in Spanish that I a native Spanish speaker can’t understand has surpassed Schweddy Balls as the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done. God tier,” wrote Twitter user Alexis Pereira, referring to an SNL comedy sketch Baldwin did in 1998.
Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching as Woody loses Wi-Fi, and then getting up to yell something in Spanish that I a native Spanish speaker can’t understand has surpassed Schweddy Balls as the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done. God tier. pic.twitter.com/C3a5tzvzmt— Alexis Pereira (@MrAlexisPereira) June 28, 2022
The interview with Allen was apparently plagued by poor connection, making Baldwin’s outburst in Spanish exceedingly bizarre.
“-and they said comedy was dead!!!!!” Tweeted Carrie Courogen in response to the interview flop.
“I truly cannot believe this. Mr. Baldwin is a magnet for making me scream ‘HUH?’ at my phone,” wrote user @LukeMones.
“Absolutely lost my s*** when he threw that thang back,” wrote Twitter user @hamsnackattack, who then shared a photo of Baldwin’s rear end.
absolutely lost my shit when he threw that thang back https://t.co/MwrgvE25hc pic.twitter.com/gJpyJaIWKN— diamond dallas mage (@hamsnackattack) June 29, 2022
Baldwin came under scrutiny for simply doing an interview with the controversial Allen, now 86. The decision to interview Allen is especially unusual from a public relations perspective considering that he is still involved in an investigation concerning an accidental shooting onset during the filming of the movie “Rust.”
Baldwin was holding and fired the gun that fatally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. The actor was also criticized for his decision to not allow comments during the interview with Allen.
“Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed his employee 8 month ago, is live on instagram now with Woody Allen who is married to his daughter,” wrote journalist Emily Miller on Twitter.
“Remember when Alec Baldwin literally killed a crew member on a set last year, faced zero repercussions, and is now… promoting a special interview he’s doing with… Woody Allen? That’s literally all you need to know about the film&TV industry,” criticized Twitter user @t_NYC.