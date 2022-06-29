https://sputniknews.com/20220629/social-media-reacts-to-alec-baldwin-yelling-at-maid-in-spanish-during-interview-with-woody-allen-1096773696.html

Social Media Reacts to Alec Baldwin Yelling at Maid in Spanish During Interview with Woody Allen

Social Media Reacts to Alec Baldwin Yelling at Maid in Spanish During Interview with Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin did a sit-down interview with controversial film director Woody Allen on Instagram Live. Allen, known for films such as “Manhattan” and “Vicky... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T04:18+0000

2022-06-29T04:18+0000

2022-06-29T04:18+0000

alec baldwin

woody allen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092270451_0:111:2953:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_df1876f753e5b52e13d589fefce8b592.jpg

Alec Baldwin, 64, is getting mocked online for yelling to his assistant in “terrible” Spanish during an Instagram Live interview.The bizarre interaction between two Hollywood icons set off an internet frenzy, with many native Spanish speakers saying it was difficult for even them to understand.“Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching as Woody loses Wi-Fi, and then getting up to yell something in Spanish that I a native Spanish speaker can’t understand has surpassed Schweddy Balls as the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done. God tier,” wrote Twitter user Alexis Pereira, referring to an SNL comedy sketch Baldwin did in 1998.The interview with Allen was apparently plagued by poor connection, making Baldwin’s outburst in Spanish exceedingly bizarre.“-and they said comedy was dead!!!!!” Tweeted Carrie Courogen in response to the interview flop.“I truly cannot believe this. Mr. Baldwin is a magnet for making me scream ‘HUH?’ at my phone,” wrote user @LukeMones.“Absolutely lost my s*** when he threw that thang back,” wrote Twitter user @hamsnackattack, who then shared a photo of Baldwin’s rear end.Baldwin came under scrutiny for simply doing an interview with the controversial Allen, now 86. The decision to interview Allen is especially unusual from a public relations perspective considering that he is still involved in an investigation concerning an accidental shooting onset during the filming of the movie “Rust.”Baldwin was holding and fired the gun that fatally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. The actor was also criticized for his decision to not allow comments during the interview with Allen.“Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed his employee 8 month ago, is live on instagram now with Woody Allen who is married to his daughter,” wrote journalist Emily Miller on Twitter.

https://sputniknews.com/20220426/new-mexico-police-footage-shows-alec-baldwin-rehearsing-pulling-vintage-colt-that-killed-hutchins-1095058889.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

alec baldwin, woody allen