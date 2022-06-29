International
French Court Finds All Defendants in 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack Case Guilty - Report
French Court Finds All Defendants in 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack Case Guilty - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A French court has found all defendants in the 2015 Paris terrorist attack case guilty, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
According to BFMTV, the special jury said that 19 out of 20 defendants are guilty of all the charges against them. The remaining defendant, Farid Kharkhach, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit fraud but not of terrorism.On November 13, 2015, three suicide bombers struck outside Stade de France in Saint-Denis north of Paris during a busy football game. In a simultaneous attack, a squad including another suicide bomber began indiscriminately shooting at people at cafes and restaurants in central Paris, and another terrorist group carried out a mass shooting and took hostages at a rock concert attended by some 1,500 people.The attacks left 130 people killed and 350 others injured. The Daesh* group claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it was retaliation for French airstrikes on their targets in Syria and Iraq.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
france, daesh, attack

French Court Finds All Defendants in 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack Case Guilty - Report

19:04 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 29.06.2022)
In this file photo taken on November 15, 2015 People gather at a makeshift memorial in front of "Le carillon" restaurant on November 15, 2015, in the 10th district of Paris, following a series of coordinated terrorists attacks on November 13.
In this file photo taken on November 15, 2015 People gather at a makeshift memorial in front of Le carillon restaurant on November 15, 2015, in the 10th district of Paris, following a series of coordinated terrorists attacks on November 13. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALAIN JOCARD
