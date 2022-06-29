International
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/bennett-says-he-will-not-participate-in-next-israeli-elections-1096805635.html
Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections
Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T17:04+0000
2022-06-29T17:22+0000
israel
naftali bennett
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096259811_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_51081019edf0ca88b38b5a6438421654.jpg
"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," the statement read.Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament voted to dissolve the 24th Knesset, triggering another round of national elections which are going to be the fifth in the past three years. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who already served as head of the country's government in 1996-1999 and in 2009-2021, is considered to be the frontrunner in the current race.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096259811_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3316f96d452262d01aa13a1ec99f33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, naftali bennett, elections

Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections

17:04 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 29.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a call before voting on a law on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, June 6, 2022.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a call before voting on a law on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, June 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary elections, his press office said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," the statement read.
Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament voted to dissolve the 24th Knesset, triggering another round of national elections which are going to be the fifth in the past three years. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who already served as head of the country's government in 1996-1999 and in 2009-2021, is considered to be the frontrunner in the current race.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала