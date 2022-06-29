https://sputniknews.com/20220629/bennett-says-he-will-not-participate-in-next-israeli-elections-1096805635.html

Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections

Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T17:04+0000

2022-06-29T17:04+0000

2022-06-29T17:22+0000

israel

naftali bennett

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096259811_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_51081019edf0ca88b38b5a6438421654.jpg

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," the statement read.Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament voted to dissolve the 24th Knesset, triggering another round of national elections which are going to be the fifth in the past three years. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who already served as head of the country's government in 1996-1999 and in 2009-2021, is considered to be the frontrunner in the current race.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, naftali bennett, elections