Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections
Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," the statement read.Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament voted to dissolve the 24th Knesset, triggering another round of national elections which are going to be the fifth in the past three years. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who already served as head of the country's government in 1996-1999 and in 2009-2021, is considered to be the frontrunner in the current race.
Bennett Says He Will Not Participate in Next Israeli Elections
17:04 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 29.06.2022)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary elections, his press office said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," the statement read.
Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament voted to dissolve the 24th Knesset, triggering another round of national elections
which are going to be the fifth in the past three years. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who already served as head of the country's government in 1996-1999 and in 2009-2021, is considered to be the frontrunner in the current race.