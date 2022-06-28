https://sputniknews.com/20220628/us-citizen-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-to-export-equipment-to-iran---justice-dept-1096771101.html

US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Export Equipment to Iran - Justice Dept.

US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Export Equipment to Iran - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A dual citizen of the United States and Iran pleaded guilty to conspiring to send electronic equipment and technology to the government... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T22:33+0000

2022-06-28T22:33+0000

2022-06-28T22:33+0000

us justice department

iran

central bank of iran

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096130704_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_015e60fa644e447b3a64681ef3f414af.jpg

“A dual citizen of the United States and Iran pleaded guilty today to conspiring to illegally export US goods, technology and services to end users in Iran, including the government of Iran, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.The Justice Department alleged that between February 2019 and June 2021, Kambiz Attar Kashani, along with his co-conspirators, used two companies in the United Arab Emirates to evade US sanctions on Iran and send electronic goods, technology and services without obtaining licenses, the release said.Kashani was allegedly acting at the direction of an arm of the Central Bank of Iran, which has been designated by the United States for providing assistance to known terrorist organizations, the release added.The defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and has already agreed to pay $50,000 fine, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/qatar-will-host-iran-us-talks-on-nuclear-deal-amid-surprise-venue-shakeup-1096725397.html

iran

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us justice department, iran, central bank of iran, uae