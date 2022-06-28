International
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/us-citizen-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-to-export-equipment-to-iran---justice-dept-1096771101.html
US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Export Equipment to Iran - Justice Dept.
“A dual citizen of the United States and Iran pleaded guilty today to conspiring to illegally export US goods, technology and services to end users in Iran, including the government of Iran, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.The Justice Department alleged that between February 2019 and June 2021, Kambiz Attar Kashani, along with his co-conspirators, used two companies in the United Arab Emirates to evade US sanctions on Iran and send electronic goods, technology and services without obtaining licenses, the release said.Kashani was allegedly acting at the direction of an arm of the Central Bank of Iran, which has been designated by the United States for providing assistance to known terrorist organizations, the release added.The defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and has already agreed to pay $50,000 fine, according to the release.
us justice department, iran, central bank of iran, uae

22:33 GMT 28.06.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A dual citizen of the United States and Iran pleaded guilty to conspiring to send electronic equipment and technology to the government of Iran in violation of the sanctions imposed on the country, the US Justice Department said.
“A dual citizen of the United States and Iran pleaded guilty today to conspiring to illegally export US goods, technology and services to end users in Iran, including the government of Iran, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
The Justice Department alleged that between February 2019 and June 2021, Kambiz Attar Kashani, along with his co-conspirators, used two companies in the United Arab Emirates to evade US sanctions on Iran and send electronic goods, technology and services without obtaining licenses, the release said.
Kashani was allegedly acting at the direction of an arm of the Central Bank of Iran, which has been designated by the United States for providing assistance to known terrorist organizations, the release added.
The defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and has already agreed to pay $50,000 fine, according to the release.
