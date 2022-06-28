https://sputniknews.com/20220628/almost-50-dead-30-injured-in-arson-fire-during-riot-in-colombian-prison-reports-say-1096764150.html

Almost 50 Dead, 30 Injured in Arson Fire During Riot in Colombian Prison, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 50 people died and 30 were injured in a fire outbreak during a prison riot in western Colombia, media reported on Tuesday, citing the...

The riot broke out on Tuesday night at a prison in the Colombian city of Tulua, in the province of Valle del Cauca. Inmates set fire to their mattresses and as a result, a fire broke out in the building, the Colombian radio station Caracol said, citing the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute's General Tito Castellanos.According to Castellanos, 49 people died in the fire and 30 others were injured, including security guards.

