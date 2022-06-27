https://sputniknews.com/20220627/turkey-to-support-finlands-swedens-nato-bids-if-concrete-steps-are-taken-ankara-says-1096718823.html

Turkey to Support Finland's, Sweden's NATO Bids If Concrete Steps Are Taken, Ankara Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara cannot agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO without "concrete steps" taken by Helsinki and Stockholm, Fahrettin Altun, the head... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

"They are sheltering the YPG [the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units], the Syrian branch of the PKK [the Kurdistan Workers' Party] and FETO [the Fethulla Terrorist Organization. We cannot agree to Sweden's and Finland's membership in NATO until we are sure that permanent and concrete steps have been taken on these issues," Altun said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.According to Altun, for Ankara to endorse Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to the alliance, the latter should show their commitment to NATO’s goals and values.On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey blocked the consideration of their applications, however, and President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could not consent as long as they continue to support Kurdish "terrorists."

