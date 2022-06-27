International
Live Video: G7 Summit in Germany's Bavaria Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20220627/ray-ban-owner-leonardo-del-vecchio-dies-aged-87-1096696378.html
Ray-Ban Owner Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87
Ray-Ban Owner Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87
Del Vecchio was one of the richest men in Italy, the largest shareholder of Mediobanca and Generali, but above all the creator of an industrial empire that... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T09:37+0000
2022-06-27T09:37+0000
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096694959_0:0:3425:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_50410c2dd32bff0ad6d1a1ac72bc8511.jpg
Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian entrepreneur who launched a tiny optics workshop that became the largest distribution system in the world of optics, Ray Ban, has died, according to the Corriere della Sera.The founder of Luxottica and president of EssilorLuxottica was 87 years old and passed away on Monday morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was hospitalized.Del Vecchio was one of the richest men in Italy, but above all the creator of the world's largest company in the production and sale of eyewear and lenses.The Italian company has around 80,000 employees and more than 9,000 stores.His assets as of April 10, 2022 have been valued by Forbes magazine at around 27.3 billion dollars, making him the second richest man in Italy and 62nd in the world.Born in Milan in 1935 to parents who had emigrated from Puglia, he lived as a child in the Martinitt orphanage. This didn't stop him from creating an empire which would make him one of the richest men in Italy.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096694959_283:0:3014:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79d806d3282348ccbef8daed20c2a631.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy

Ray-Ban Owner Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

09:37 GMT 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / THIERRY FOULON Leonardo Del Vecchio
Leonardo Del Vecchio - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / THIERRY FOULON
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Del Vecchio was one of the richest men in Italy, the largest shareholder of Mediobanca and Generali, but above all the creator of an industrial empire that started in the Belluno area and is now recognized throughout the world.
Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian entrepreneur who launched a tiny optics workshop that became the largest distribution system in the world of optics, Ray Ban, has died, according to the Corriere della Sera.
The founder of Luxottica and president of EssilorLuxottica was 87 years old and passed away on Monday morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was hospitalized.
Del Vecchio was one of the richest men in Italy, but above all the creator of the world's largest company in the production and sale of eyewear and lenses.
The Italian company has around 80,000 employees and more than 9,000 stores.
His assets as of April 10, 2022 have been valued by Forbes magazine at around 27.3 billion dollars, making him the second richest man in Italy and 62nd in the world.
Born in Milan in 1935 to parents who had emigrated from Puglia, he lived as a child in the Martinitt orphanage. This didn't stop him from creating an empire which would make him one of the richest men in Italy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала