New Canada Sanctions 'Empty Symbolism,' Cannot Affect Russian Economy - Envoy in Ottawa

Earlier in the day, Canada imposed sanctions on six individuals and 46 entities linked to Russia’s defense sector, as well as on more than two dozen individuals and entities in Belarus and Ukraine. Canada has also moved to prohibit the export of certain advanced technologies to Russia, including quantum computers and advanced manufacturing equipment as well as expressed intent to sanction Russian-state sponsored "disinformation agents," according to the statement.The diplomat expressed the belief that sanctions will have zero effect."It is difficult to take it seriously, because the inclusion of high-tech companies from Russia in this sanctions list will not have any impact either on them or the Russian side. It is quite obvious that in their activities they did not and would not have any business contacts with the Canadian side, so another expansion of the list is another gesture of empty symbolism of the Trudeau cabinet."When asked whether he was invited to the Canadian Foreign Ministry to be informed of the announcement, Stepanov replied: "We have already passed this period."Stepanov added that this "unfriendly and hostile" step by Canada will be met with a response. The diplomat noted that trade and economic relations between Russia and Canada are completely destroyed, while the Trudeau cabinet is being guided by the need to "show off in front of their Western allies" and the local Ukrainian community.The leaders of the Group of Seven, who are currently meeting in Germany for their 2022 summit, have agreed to increase pressure on Russia by enforcing new sanctions on Moscow and its allies. Canada has imposed Russia-related sanctioned on 1,500 individuals and entities since 2014, with 1,070 added to the list after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

