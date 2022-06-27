https://sputniknews.com/20220627/georgian-russian-border-closed-due-to-rockfall-heavy-rains-1096700801.html
Georgian-Russian Border Closed Due to Rockfall, Heavy Rains
Georgian-Russian Border Closed Due to Rockfall, Heavy Rains
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgia temporarily closed the land customs checkpoint Kazbegi on the border with Russia due to bad weather, the Georgian Revenue Service... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T10:28+0000
2022-06-27T10:28+0000
2022-06-27T10:28+0000
georgia
russia
rainfall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096700638_0:256:2730:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_d652d83562fe7cc8cef0a620b613ea68.jpg
"Due to heavy rains, the raised levels of rivers [Tergi and Devdorak] damaged a section of the road connecting Georgia and Russia near the border with Russia. Import and export of goods through the customs border of Georgia, as well as customs control procedures for individuals crossing the state border through the specified customs post, are not carried out," the agency said in a statement.The agency noted that in order to ensure security, employees and passengers at the Kazbegi customs post have been transferred to a safe zone.After the improvement of weather conditions and the completion of restoration work, the Kazbegi customs checkpoint will continue to operate as usual, the agency added.
georgia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096700638_1:0:2730:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3075ae3f2b3d0fe15395c8e2fc24cfcb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia, russia, rainfall
Georgian-Russian Border Closed Due to Rockfall, Heavy Rains
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgia temporarily closed the land customs checkpoint Kazbegi on the border with Russia due to bad weather, the Georgian Revenue Service said on Monday, adding that the import and export of goods, as well as crossing the border for individuals is prohibited.
"Due to heavy rains, the raised levels of rivers [Tergi and Devdorak] damaged a section of the road connecting Georgia and Russia near the border with Russia. Import and export of goods through the customs border of Georgia, as well as customs control procedures for individuals crossing the state border through the specified customs post, are not carried out," the agency said in a statement.
The agency noted that in order to ensure security, employees and passengers at the Kazbegi customs post have been transferred to a safe zone
.
After the improvement of weather conditions and the completion of restoration work, the Kazbegi customs checkpoint will continue to operate as usual, the agency added.