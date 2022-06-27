G7 Summit in Germany's Bavaria Enters Its Second Day

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/g7-summit-in-germanys-bavaria-enters-its-second-day-1096689369.html
The G7 summit is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday in the Bavarian castle Schloss Elmau. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is chairing the summit as part of...
Sputnik goes live from Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps as G7 Summit has entered its second day.The meeting's agenda includes talks on a "sustainable planet, economic stability, healthy lives, investments for a better future and multilateral co-operation."The Group of Seven includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The summit in Germany is also being attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as delegates of international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Anotnio Guterres (joining remotely).The German G7 presidency has also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The G7 summit is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday in the Bavarian castle Schloss Elmau. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is chairing the summit as part of Germany's G7 Presidency.
Sputnik goes live from Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps as G7 Summit has entered its second day.
The meeting's agenda includes talks on a "sustainable planet, economic stability, healthy lives, investments for a better future and multilateral co-operation."
The Group of Seven includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The summit in Germany is also being attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as delegates of international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Anotnio Guterres (joining remotely).
The German G7 presidency has also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.
