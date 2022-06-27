https://sputniknews.com/20220627/explosion-in-birmingham-results-in-5-casualties---photo-video-1096694508.html

Explosion in Birmingham Results in 5 Casualties - Photo, Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in the UK city of Birmingham, UK, which happened on Sunday, resulted in five casualties and one property destroyed, West... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

uk

explosions

"One man was rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service and was taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance, and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four other people have been treated at the scene for minor injuries," West Midlands fire service said in a statement.Emergency services believe that a gas explosion was the cause of the incident. One property has been completely destroyed and three adjoining properties have been significantly damaged, the fire service said.Fire Investigation teams and other agencies will continue further investigations on Monday, the authorities stated.

