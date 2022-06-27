https://sputniknews.com/20220627/earth-has-no-plan-of-action-for-alien-arrival-scenario-astronomer-says-1096716819.html

Earth Has No Plan of Action for 'Alien Arrival' Scenario, Astronomer Says

Australia’s Astronomer at Large did note, however, that the odds of intelligent life forms actually thriving beyond our planet appear rather slim. 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

While scientists are still to determine whether some extraterrestrial civilization may exist somewhere out there in the universe, one astronomer points out that we apparently don’t have a plan for a yet-hypothetical situation where aliens actually reach out to us.According to the Daily Star, prominent popular scientist and Australia’s Astronomer at Large Fred Watson pointed out that scientists do have a checklist to establish whether a communication attempt by aliens is genuine, but don’t have a plan for actually establishing contact with them.He did note, however, that there is a rather “gloomy outlook about there being intelligent life forms” out there in space, with the “overwhelming opinion” being that “microbial life might exist.”

