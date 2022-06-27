https://sputniknews.com/20220627/cat-to-the-guest-house--ukrainians-to-the-shelter-vacations-prompt-refugee-evictions-across-eu-1096717229.html

‘Cat to the Guest House & Ukrainians to the Shelter’: Vacations Prompt 'Refugee Evictions' Across EU

‘Cat to the Guest House & Ukrainians to the Shelter’: Vacations Prompt 'Refugee Evictions' Across EU

Since Russia began its special military operation, around 3,514 refugees from Ukraine have been registered for Temporary Protection or similar EU schemes... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T13:46+0000

2022-06-27T13:46+0000

2022-06-27T13:51+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

refugees

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095899689_0:91:1200:766_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff19b12b4d79b1e484fb20c96cc879c.jpg

Municipal shelters across the Netherlands are bracing to receive an influx of Ukrainians during the summer holidays, reported local media outlets.While up until now Dutch families have been hosting the refugees fleeing their home country amid the Ukraine crisis, with vacations looming the situation is about to change. People are said to be wary of setting forth on holiday trips while leaving the Ukrainian ‘guests’ alone in their homes unattended, ANP reported.A stream of refugees from Ukraine has been heading to the EU countries after Russia responded to a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) amid escalating attacks by Kiev authorities. Moscow began its military operation on February 24 to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, underscoring that it had no plans to occupy the country, with the operation exclusively targeting Kiev’s military infrastructure.Over 5,000 individual refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe since the conflict escalated, with 3,514 registered for Temporary Protection or similar EU schemes, showed data provided on June 21 by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).Many are not necessarily fleeing areas of immediate military operations, as they hope to avail themselves of an opportunity to start a new life abroad.However, families across the EU have also faced strain and exhaustion in their efforts to accommodate refugees from Ukraine, due to financial issues and language barriers. The “honeymoon period is over,” claimed the report, with frazzled hosts no longer wanting their guests.To deal with the impending influx, municipalities have reportedly preparing additional shelter space for the Ukrainians.This comes as a plethora of host nations have since either cut or canceled benefits and subsidies initially offered to Ukrainians.Around 3.6 million Ukrainians - equivalent to nearly 10 percent of the country’s population - fled to Poland in recent months, with millions making a bee-line for Russia, Romania, Germany, Hungary, Moldova, the Czech Republic, and other nations.Currently, evictions are said to be taking place in coastal countries like Bulgaria, where hotels had been used as temporary shelters. The tourist season had prompted them to revisit their previous “generosity”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220607/belgian-families-hosting-ukrainian-refugees-complain-of-exhaustion-social-worker-says-1096094438.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-welcomes-ukrainian-refugees-with-open-arms-unlike-many-fleeing-other-crises-1094913261.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine, refugees, ukraine crisis