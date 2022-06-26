https://sputniknews.com/20220626/iraq-finds-remains-of-47-victims-of-1980s-war-with-iran-1096678417.html
Iraq Finds Remains of 47 Victims of 1980s' War With Iran
15:14 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 26.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Defense Ministry said on Sunday that remains of 47 Iraqis and Iranians who died in the 1980s' war between the two neighbors were found in four provinces.
"The Human Rights Department at the Defense Ministry's legal office has unearthed remains of 25 Iraqis ... and 22 Iranians," a statement quoted by the Shafaq news agency read.
The body fragments were found in the provinces of Basra, Maysan, Wasit and Diyala along the eastern border with Iran, where up to 1.5 million died during the eight years of a bloody conflict.
The Iraqi ministry said that forensic scientists in Baghdad would investigate the remains. Fourteen casualties of war, including 11 Iranians, have been identified.
The war of 1980-1988 began with Saddam Hussein ordering an invasion of western Iran in a bid to resolve long-standing border disputes, seize oil-rich lands and replace the neighbor as a dominant state in the Persian Gulf. It ended in a stalemate and a UN-brokered ceasefire.