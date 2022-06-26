https://sputniknews.com/20220626/erdogan-to-visit-summit-of-turkey-nato-finland-sweden-on-tuesday---ankara-1096683460.html

Erdogan to Visit Summit of Turkey, NATO, Finland, Sweden on Tuesday - Ankara

ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a summit of Turkey, NATO, Sweden and Finland on Tuesday in Madrid prior to the alliance...

"There will be a summit of Turkey, NATO, Sweden and Finland with our president on Tuesday in Madrid at the request of the NATO secretary general. It will be a summit before the NATO summit," Kalin said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.Kalin also said that prior to the summit on Tuesday, Turkey will hold a new round of talks with Finland and Sweden on NATO membership in Brussels.On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality over a shift in the security situation in Europe. Turkey blocked the consideration of their bids, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a serious threat to its national security.NATO will convene a summit in Madrid from June 28-30 where members are expected to adopt a new Strategic Concept outlining the alliance's core security policies and challenges for the next decade.

