https://sputniknews.com/20220625/indias-modi-to-discuss-energy-food-security-climate-during-g7-summit-in-germany-1096659838.html

India's Modi to Discuss Energy, Food Security, Climate During G7 Summit in Germany

India's Modi to Discuss Energy, Food Security, Climate During G7 Summit in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, prior to heading to Germany for a G7 summit, that he plans to discuss energy, food... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T16:07+0000

2022-06-25T16:07+0000

2022-06-25T16:07+0000

g7

summit

g7 summit

narendra modi

india

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094234322_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6031728097386377897f71752d0c25b.jpg

"During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy," Modi said in a statement published on his website.While in Germany, Modi will also meet with members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe, he said.The Indian leader will head back home on Tuesday and make a "brief stopover" in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi the same day to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and convey personal condolences on the passing of his predecessor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The G7 summit will take place from Sunday to Tuesday in the Bavarian castle Schloss Elmau. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will be chairing the summit as part of Germany's G7 Presidency, has invited Modi to attend along with leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa.The Group of Seven includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The summit in Germany will also be attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as delegates of international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Anotnio Guterres who will be joining remotely.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

g7, summit, g7 summit, narendra modi, india, germany