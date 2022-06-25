https://sputniknews.com/20220625/india-to-introduce-safety-rating-system-for-passenger-cars-to-maximize-export-potential-1096652866.html
India to Introduce Safety Rating System for Passenger Cars To Maximize Export Potential
India has announced the roll-out of a new safety rating system for passenger cars beginning next April. The system is a long-pending consumer demand that will guide buyers in choosing a safer vehicle.
The government hopes that the measure will also boost car manufacturers’ export potential.
“The program will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety technologies to earn higher ratings,” the Road and Transport Ministry said on Saturday. As part of the system, vehicles will be assigned a star rating from one to five, based on scores in various tests which assess adult and child protection and safety assist technology.
The government has further provided options for car importers to test model at Indian labs before placing an order.
“It will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) with the mission of making India the No. 1 automobile hub in the world,” Nitin Gadkari, India’s road and transport minister said.
Up until now, only a handful of private labs verified the safety standards of Indian cars. Delhi has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars carry six airbags instead of two, a measure opposed by carmakers which cite an increase in costs. In recent years, several global carmakers such as General Motors and Ford have left India, claiming their models became unattractive for consumers as local manufacturers sold vehicles at a much lower price by ignoring safety standards.
India is the fifth biggest car market in the world, with over three million cars sold annually.
The World Bank released a report last year showing that half a million road accidents take place in India every year, which result in approximately 150,000 deaths ̶ the highest death toll on the roads globally.