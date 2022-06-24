https://sputniknews.com/20220624/dana-gas-facilities-in-northern-iraq-under-attack-second-time-in-72-hours---reports-1096642651.html
Dana Gas Facilities in Northern Iraq Under Attack Second Time in 72 Hours - Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - UAE-based operator Dana Gas' facilities in northern Iraq have been subjected to a rocket attack on Friday for the second time in the past 72 hours, the Shafaq news agency reported, citing sources from the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region.
The target of the new attack was the Khor Mor gas field in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah.
The Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region stated that the production process was not disrupted and there were no losses as a result of the attack, the Shafaq news agency said. Following the two incidents, the ministry formed a team with the gas operator to investigate the situation.
"The company is cooperating with local security services who are conducting a full investigation and the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] has enhanced measures and security forces in the area," a representative of Dana Gas said, according to Shafaq.
In a previous attack, which occurred on Wednesday, a rocket landed near the Dana Gas office the in Sulaymaniyah province. As a result two staff members received minor injuries; however production operations continued normally without interruption, the regional news agency added.
In 2007, Dana Gas and its partner Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government for exclusive rights to develop the gas processing plant in Khor Mor, which currently provides fuel for 80% of regional power plants. The Khor Mor gas field is one of the biggest in the country, producing a record level of gas in 2021.