Video: Facing No Competitors, 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Sets New Record in 100m Sprint

A 105-year-old Indian woman has beaten all odds to set a new record by not only running in a 100-meter sprint race but also clinching the gold by finishing the race in 45.40 seconds.Rambai from India's Haryana state had earlier won a gold medal in the 200-meter category as well, running the race in one minute and 52.17 seconds. Now Rambai has broken the previous national record set by the late Man Kaur at the 2017 World Masters Games, who finished the 100-meter sprint race in 74 seconds.In a viral video, Rambai can be seen cheered out loud by the audience as she gets near to the finishing line.From being a pure vegetarian to consuming 250 grams of ghee and 500 grams of curd daily, and working on her physical fitness by running 3-4 killometers every day, Rambai's strictly-maintained eating habits and fitness routine have helped her maintain her strong stamina.“She also drinks 500 ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes Bajre ki Roti (pearl millet-based bread) and doesn’t eat much rice,” Rambai’s granddaughter Sharmila Sangwan told the Times of India, an English daily.Rambai has participated in several running events in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala states. “So far, she has won more than a dozen medals,” Sangwan said.

