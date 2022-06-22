International
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/video-facing-no-competitors-105-year-old-indian-woman-sets-new-record-in-100m-sprint-1096551837.html
Video: Facing No Competitors, 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Sets New Record in 100m Sprint
Video: Facing No Competitors, 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Sets New Record in 100m Sprint
Apparently, Rambai from India's Haryana state ran alone in the race held in Vadodara as she had participated in the Above-100 category and the event did not... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T10:21+0000
2022-06-22T10:21+0000
india
sprint
record
running
athlete
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096556360_0:46:1055:639_1920x0_80_0_0_0c88a2eabf59816f37bfaa4d186c4365.png
A 105-year-old Indian woman has beaten all odds to set a new record by not only running in a 100-meter sprint race but also clinching the gold by finishing the race in 45.40 seconds.Rambai from India's Haryana state had earlier won a gold medal in the 200-meter category as well, running the race in one minute and 52.17 seconds. Now Rambai has broken the previous national record set by the late Man Kaur at the 2017 World Masters Games, who finished the 100-meter sprint race in 74 seconds.In a viral video, Rambai can be seen cheered out loud by the audience as she gets near to the finishing line.From being a pure vegetarian to consuming 250 grams of ghee and 500 grams of curd daily, and working on her physical fitness by running 3-4 killometers every day, Rambai's strictly-maintained eating habits and fitness routine have helped her maintain her strong stamina.“She also drinks 500 ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes Bajre ki Roti (pearl millet-based bread) and doesn’t eat much rice,” Rambai’s granddaughter Sharmila Sangwan told the Times of India, an English daily.Rambai has participated in several running events in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala states. “So far, she has won more than a dozen medals,” Sangwan said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096556360_72:0:983:683_1920x0_80_0_0_04967c994f4d1679ac2edb53566ee8da.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, sprint, record, running, athlete

Video: Facing No Competitors, 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Sets New Record in 100m Sprint

10:21 GMT 22.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @goyalppA 105-year-old Super Grandma sprints new 100m record at National Open Masters Athletics Championship
A 105-year-old Super Grandma sprints new 100m record at National Open Masters Athletics Championship - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @goyalpp
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Apparently, Rambai from India's Haryana state ran alone in the race held in Vadodara as she had participated in the Above-100 category and the event did not have any competitors aged above 85.
A 105-year-old Indian woman has beaten all odds to set a new record by not only running in a 100-meter sprint race but also clinching the gold by finishing the race in 45.40 seconds.
Rambai from India's Haryana state had earlier won a gold medal in the 200-meter category as well, running the race in one minute and 52.17 seconds. Now Rambai has broken the previous national record set by the late Man Kaur at the 2017 World Masters Games, who finished the 100-meter sprint race in 74 seconds.
In a viral video, Rambai can be seen cheered out loud by the audience as she gets near to the finishing line.
From being a pure vegetarian to consuming 250 grams of ghee and 500 grams of curd daily, and working on her physical fitness by running 3-4 killometers every day, Rambai's strictly-maintained eating habits and fitness routine have helped her maintain her strong stamina.
“She also drinks 500 ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes Bajre ki Roti (pearl millet-based bread) and doesn’t eat much rice,” Rambai’s granddaughter Sharmila Sangwan told the Times of India, an English daily.
Rambai has participated in several running events in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala states.
“So far, she has won more than a dozen medals,” Sangwan said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала