WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Air Force service member has been arrested in connection to the April attack on a US military base in northern Syria in which four...
us military, syria, arrest, us air force

US Air Force Member Arrested in Connection With April Attack on Syria Base

01:19 GMT 22.06.2022
© Photo : U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. KosterTwo U.S. Soldiers keep an eye on the demarcation line during a security patrol outside Manbij, Syria, June 26, 2018
Two U.S. Soldiers keep an eye on the demarcation line during a security patrol outside Manbij, Syria, June 26, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© Photo : U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Air Force service member has been arrested in connection to the April attack on a US military base in northern Syria in which four US military personnel were injured.
The Air Force service member was taken in custody on June 16 as part of the ongoing investigation and later placed in pretrial confinement, according to a statement obtained by Military.com.
Spokesperson Ann Stefanek relayed to the outlet that the individual had been taken into custody while he was stateside, adding that the service would not be publicly identifying the service member once charges are "preferred."
"It is too early in the process for a charge sheet," the emailed statement reads. "[A name] will be available if charges are preferred."
The recent arrest was prompted by the investigations carried out by the Army's Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force office of Special Investigations, the outlet reported.
Although officials initially believed the April attack had been caused by indirect fire against the installation, investigators ultimately determined that the April 7 incident on the US-led coalition base in Syria was caused by explosive charges deliberately placed in the vicinity of the compound.
