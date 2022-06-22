https://sputniknews.com/20220622/uk-pm-johnson-holds-qa-session-in-house-of-commons-1096558205.html

UK PM Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons

UK PM Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons

The prime minister is expected to address a range of issues, including the recent clashes between London and Brussels over the fate of the Northern Ireland... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T11:36+0000

2022-06-22T11:36+0000

2022-06-22T11:36+0000

uk

uk house of commons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559281_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_319fc2deff2305c223bc74e08ac29cbe.jpg

Sputnik is live from London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session at the House of Commons. The session comes after the prime minister managed to survive a confidence vote in which 148 Conservative MPs voted him out due to the "partygate" scandal.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK PM Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons UK PM Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons 2022-06-22T11:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, uk house of commons, видео