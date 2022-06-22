UK PM Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons

International
The prime minister is expected to address a range of issues, including the recent clashes between London and Brussels over the fate of the Northern Ireland... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session at the House of Commons. The session comes after the prime minister managed to survive a confidence vote in which 148 Conservative MPs voted him out due to the "partygate" scandal.
The prime minister is expected to address a range of issues, including the recent clashes between London and Brussels over the fate of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The EU previously announced it will start legal proceedings against the UK after London decided to unilaterally amend the protocol.
Sputnik is live from London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session at the House of Commons. The session comes after the prime minister managed to survive a confidence vote in which 148 Conservative MPs voted him out due to the "partygate" scandal.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
