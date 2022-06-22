International
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/three-hospitalized-after-planes-landing-gear-collapses-on-florida-runway-catches-fire-1096540956.html
Video: Three Hospitalized After Plane's Landing Gear Collapses on Florida Runway, Catches Fire
Video: Three Hospitalized After Plane's Landing Gear Collapses on Florida Runway, Catches Fire
Established in 1928, the Miami International Airport serves as a major transfer point for international passengers, operating upwards of 1,000 flights daily... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T00:00+0000
2022-06-22T00:33+0000
florida
miami
airport
fire
runway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096541213_0:0:2864:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_2d45354a4c156e2c100178e736a4fee1.png
Three individuals aboard a Red Air flight were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after the commercial plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire upon landing at Florida's Miami International Airport.Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the airport, told CNN that 126 people were aboard the plane when disaster struck, noting that the three travelers transported to a local hospital had sustained minor injuries.The flight was arriving from Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.Video of the incident shared online captured a fiery blaze on the tarmac as smoke is seen billowing into the air.The fire has since been extinguished, with first responders working to mitigate fuel spillage, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team detailed in a social media post.A subsequent statement issued by Miami International Airport revealed that the collapsed landing gear on the nose of the plane was what ultimately ignited the blaze.Officials have temporarily shuttered nearby runways as their investigation is ongoing.
florida
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096541213_75:0:2223:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_f57fbace7db26ef5f372f887fbd80e8a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida, miami, airport, fire, runway

Video: Three Hospitalized After Plane's Landing Gear Collapses on Florida Runway, Catches Fire

00:00 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 00:33 GMT 22.06.2022)
© Screenshot/LivingbyyyzA Red Air flight arriving at Florida's Miami International Airport from the Dominican Republic caught fire late Tuesday after a landing gear malfunction. Three travelers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
A Red Air flight arriving at Florida's Miami International Airport from the Dominican Republic caught fire late Tuesday after a landing gear malfunction. Three travelers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© Screenshot/Livingbyyyz
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Established in 1928, the Miami International Airport serves as a major transfer point for international passengers, operating upwards of 1,000 flights daily. Over 80 airlines service the airport.
Three individuals aboard a Red Air flight were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after the commercial plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire upon landing at Florida's Miami International Airport.
Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the airport, told CNN that 126 people were aboard the plane when disaster struck, noting that the three travelers transported to a local hospital had sustained minor injuries.
The flight was arriving from Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.
Video of the incident shared online captured a fiery blaze on the tarmac as smoke is seen billowing into the air.
The fire has since been extinguished, with first responders working to mitigate fuel spillage, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team detailed in a social media post.
A subsequent statement issued by Miami International Airport revealed that the collapsed landing gear on the nose of the plane was what ultimately ignited the blaze.
Officials have temporarily shuttered nearby runways as their investigation is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала