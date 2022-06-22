https://sputniknews.com/20220622/three-hospitalized-after-planes-landing-gear-collapses-on-florida-runway-catches-fire-1096540956.html

Video: Three Hospitalized After Plane's Landing Gear Collapses on Florida Runway, Catches Fire

Established in 1928, the Miami International Airport serves as a major transfer point for international passengers, operating upwards of 1,000 flights daily... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

Three individuals aboard a Red Air flight were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after the commercial plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire upon landing at Florida's Miami International Airport.Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the airport, told CNN that 126 people were aboard the plane when disaster struck, noting that the three travelers transported to a local hospital had sustained minor injuries.The flight was arriving from Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.Video of the incident shared online captured a fiery blaze on the tarmac as smoke is seen billowing into the air.The fire has since been extinguished, with first responders working to mitigate fuel spillage, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team detailed in a social media post.A subsequent statement issued by Miami International Airport revealed that the collapsed landing gear on the nose of the plane was what ultimately ignited the blaze.Officials have temporarily shuttered nearby runways as their investigation is ongoing.

