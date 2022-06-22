Video: Three Hospitalized After Plane's Landing Gear Collapses on Florida Runway, Catches Fire
© Screenshot/LivingbyyyzA Red Air flight arriving at Florida's Miami International Airport from the Dominican Republic caught fire late Tuesday after a landing gear malfunction. Three travelers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Established in 1928, the Miami International Airport serves as a major transfer point for international passengers, operating upwards of 1,000 flights daily. Over 80 airlines service the airport.
Three individuals aboard a Red Air flight were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after the commercial plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire upon landing at Florida's Miami International Airport.
Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the airport, told CNN that 126 people were aboard the plane when disaster struck, noting that the three travelers transported to a local hospital had sustained minor injuries.
The flight was arriving from Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.
Video of the incident shared online captured a fiery blaze on the tarmac as smoke is seen billowing into the air.
#RedAir MD80 just caught fire after landing at MIA airport— zalmy cohen (@emalevin) June 21, 2022
All passengers look to be safe as they exited the plane pic.twitter.com/go66ozwRSX
A Red Air plane's landing gear collapsed and caught fire when it touched down in Miami international airport earlier. 3 people injured. There were 126 people on board.#miami pic.twitter.com/3PxyeYYKbM— Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) June 21, 2022
The fire has since been extinguished, with first responders working to mitigate fuel spillage, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team detailed in a social media post.
#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2022
A subsequent statement issued by Miami International Airport revealed that the collapsed landing gear on the nose of the plane was what ultimately ignited the blaze.
Officials have temporarily shuttered nearby runways as their investigation is ongoing.