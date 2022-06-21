https://sputniknews.com/20220621/uk-shadow-fm-david-lammy-under-investigation-over-alleged-late-registration-of-financial-interests-1096508501.html

UK Shadow FM David Lammy Under Investigation Over Alleged Late Registration of Financial Interests

UK Shadow FM David Lammy Under Investigation Over Alleged Late Registration of Financial Interests

Under the UK parliamentary code of conduct, members must file any extra earnings or hospitality within 28 days of receiving them. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

The UK Parliament's Commissioner for Standards has launched an investigation into UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy for allegedly failing to declare £27,000 of financial interest in due time, according to The Guardian.On Monday, the watchdog announced that the shadow foreign secretary was being investigated over late declarations of income and hospitality.The late entries are believed to be linked to payments for speeches during Black History Month and separate invitations to the Tottenham Hotspur football club, which is in his constituency.Lammy is said to have already written to the parliamentary authorities to apologize for the omissions and errors which led to the late declaration.The inquiry comes after Labor leader Keir Starmer faced a similar probe for alleged late declarations.

