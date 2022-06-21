https://sputniknews.com/20220621/uk-home-secretary-considers-unsolved-burglary-cases-statistics-deeply-troubling-1096507766.html
UK Home Secretary Considers Unsolved Burglary Cases Statistics ‘Deeply Troubling’
UK Home Secretary Considers Unsolved Burglary Cases Statistics ‘Deeply Troubling’
Earlier, an analysis published in The Telegraph revealed that UK police have failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half the neighborhoods in the country... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-21T07:37+0000
2022-06-21T07:37+0000
2022-06-21T07:37+0000
uk
police
burglary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel considers the recent data on unsolved burglaries “deeply troubling,” and has asked police chiefs to provide more data on force-by-force performance, according to The Telegraph.Priti Patel added that the government has urged that the police will get the staff they need to investigate all burglaries.The recent data revealed by The Telegraph showed that of more than 32,000 communities, 14,000 had all their theft cases in a three-year period closed without any suspect being charged by police.Moreover, it was revealed that some forces no longer send a police officer to the site of a burglary as it's not considered a policing priority and without any CCTV or forensic evidence, the cases were often to be closed within hours.In December 2021, Priti Patel announced that Police funding would be increased by up to £1.1billion in 2022 to crackdown on burglaries and murders.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:12:2048:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_01d7a24295940c60179069bde858ded2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, police, burglary
UK Home Secretary Considers Unsolved Burglary Cases Statistics ‘Deeply Troubling’
Earlier, an analysis published in The Telegraph revealed that UK police have failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half the neighborhoods in the country over the past several years.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel considers the recent data on unsolved burglaries “deeply troubling,” and has asked police chiefs to provide more data on force-by-force performance, according to The Telegraph.
“The reports today are deeply troubling around burglary statistics and in fact working with the NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council) we are effectively getting more detailed information, force by force,” Patel said, as quoted by The Telegraph, after the analysis as addressed in the Commons.
Priti Patel added that the government has urged that the police will get the staff they need to investigate all burglaries.
“The Government's beating crime plan will go even further, so that, force by force, the Government can absolutely ensure that every single police force is held to account,” Patel said.
The recent data revealed by The Telegraph
showed that of more than 32,000 communities, 14,000 had all their theft cases in a three-year period closed without any suspect being charged by police.
Moreover, it was revealed that some forces no longer send a police officer to the site of a burglary as it's not considered a policing priority and without any CCTV or forensic evidence, the cases were often to be closed within hours.
In December 2021, Priti Patel announced that Police funding would be increased by up to £1.1billion in 2022 to crackdown on burglaries and murders.