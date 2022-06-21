https://sputniknews.com/20220621/uk-home-secretary-considers-unsolved-burglary-cases-statistics-deeply-troubling-1096507766.html

UK Home Secretary Considers Unsolved Burglary Cases Statistics ‘Deeply Troubling’

Earlier, an analysis published in The Telegraph revealed that UK police have failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half the neighborhoods in the country... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel considers the recent data on unsolved burglaries “deeply troubling,” and has asked police chiefs to provide more data on force-by-force performance, according to The Telegraph.Priti Patel added that the government has urged that the police will get the staff they need to investigate all burglaries.The recent data revealed by The Telegraph showed that of more than 32,000 communities, 14,000 had all their theft cases in a three-year period closed without any suspect being charged by police.Moreover, it was revealed that some forces no longer send a police officer to the site of a burglary as it's not considered a policing priority and without any CCTV or forensic evidence, the cases were often to be closed within hours.In December 2021, Priti Patel announced that Police funding would be increased by up to £1.1billion in 2022 to crackdown on burglaries and murders.

