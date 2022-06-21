https://sputniknews.com/20220621/musk-says-few-unresolved-matters-hindering-completion-of-twitter-deal-1096527104.html
Musk Says Few Unresolved Matters Hindering Completion of Twitter Deal
Musk Says Few Unresolved Matters Hindering Completion of Twitter Deal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the acquisition of social media platform Twitter by him is still being held back by
Musk Says Few Unresolved Matters Hindering Completion of Twitter Deal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the acquisition of social media platform Twitter by him is still being held back by several unresolved issues.
"There is the question of will the debt portion of the round come together, and then will the shareholders vote in favor," Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum.
Musk said he is also still waiting for data on the number of spam and fake accounts on Twitter.
He nevertheless remains optimistic about the prospects of completing the deal. His plans for Twitter include focusing on product promotion, not necessarily in the capacity as the platform's chief, and boosting its inclusiveness.
Musk said he wants Twitter
to garner 80% of North America's and 50% of the world's population as its users.
In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.
In early May, the billionaire accused Twitter's management
of unwillingness to provide data on the number of spam and fake accounts created in the network, resulting in concerns about the possible termination of the agreement and a 3.92% decline in Twitter's value. Musk said later in May that the deal was put on hold due to the calculation of spam and fake accounts, prompting the company's shares to crumble by 20%.