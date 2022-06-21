https://sputniknews.com/20220621/musk-says-few-unresolved-matters-hindering-completion-of-twitter-deal-1096527104.html

Musk Says Few Unresolved Matters Hindering Completion of Twitter Deal

Musk Says Few Unresolved Matters Hindering Completion of Twitter Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the acquisition of social media platform Twitter by him is still being held back by... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T12:29+0000

2022-06-21T12:29+0000

2022-06-21T12:29+0000

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg

"There is the question of will the debt portion of the round come together, and then will the shareholders vote in favor," Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum.Musk said he is also still waiting for data on the number of spam and fake accounts on Twitter.He nevertheless remains optimistic about the prospects of completing the deal. His plans for Twitter include focusing on product promotion, not necessarily in the capacity as the platform's chief, and boosting its inclusiveness.Musk said he wants Twitter to garner 80% of North America's and 50% of the world's population as its users.In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.In early May, the billionaire accused Twitter's management of unwillingness to provide data on the number of spam and fake accounts created in the network, resulting in concerns about the possible termination of the agreement and a 3.92% decline in Twitter's value. Musk said later in May that the deal was put on hold due to the calculation of spam and fake accounts, prompting the company's shares to crumble by 20%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, twitter