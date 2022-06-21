International
ICRC Concerned About Data Security Amid Growing Dependence on Tech Giants
international committee of the red cross (icrc)
data
security
international committee of the red cross (icrc), data, security

ICRC Concerned About Data Security Amid Growing Dependence on Tech Giants

17:50 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 21.06.2022)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The growth of dependence on big tech and algorithms is making it increasingly difficult for aid organizations to retain control of sensitive information, Massimo Marelli, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Data Protection Office, said.
“For us the key point is the acceptance per states and per international community of the importance of keeping this mutually impartial, independent, safe humanitarian space where people can trust accessing essential humanitarian services. It is increasingly challenging to retain an exclusive control over sensitive personal data, however, it should be done,” Marelli said.
Maintaining digital sovereignty is a very difficult and resource-consuming task, Marelli admitted. On of the options of keeping sensitive personal data secure would be hosting it locally, he suggested.
“Either you go towards isolation or you go towards finding ways in which you remain connected but you have an exclusive control over your data that goes through technologies,” he said.
ICRC said in March that it had been targeted by hackers several times in less than three months. The worst leak was discovered in January and dated back to November 2021 when servers hosting data of more than 515,000 people were hacked in what ICRC said was a “highly sophisticated” cyberattack. The organization did not say who the suspects behind the attack were.
