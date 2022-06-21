https://sputniknews.com/20220621/icrc-concerned-about-data-security-amid-growing-dependence-on-tech-giants-1096535189.html

ICRC Concerned About Data Security Amid Growing Dependence on Tech Giants

ICRC Concerned About Data Security Amid Growing Dependence on Tech Giants

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The growth of dependence on big tech and algorithms is making it increasingly difficult for aid organizations to retain control of... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T17:50+0000

2022-06-21T17:50+0000

2022-06-21T17:58+0000

international committee of the red cross (icrc)

data

security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103802/76/1038027649_0:164:2365:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_3f7f3f084554db2b99140f1c14cb9149.jpg

“For us the key point is the acceptance per states and per international community of the importance of keeping this mutually impartial, independent, safe humanitarian space where people can trust accessing essential humanitarian services. It is increasingly challenging to retain an exclusive control over sensitive personal data, however, it should be done,” Marelli said.Maintaining digital sovereignty is a very difficult and resource-consuming task, Marelli admitted. On of the options of keeping sensitive personal data secure would be hosting it locally, he suggested.ICRC said in March that it had been targeted by hackers several times in less than three months. The worst leak was discovered in January and dated back to November 2021 when servers hosting data of more than 515,000 people were hacked in what ICRC said was a “highly sophisticated” cyberattack. The organization did not say who the suspects behind the attack were.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

international committee of the red cross (icrc), data, security